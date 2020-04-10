  • 14:07 Apr 10, 2020

Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro launched with 4000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 10, 2020 12:05 pm

Honor Play 4T Pro sports a 6.3 inches full HD+ 2.5D curved glass OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Huawei Honor brand has announced the launch of Honor Play 4T and 4T Pro smartphones in China. The Honor Play 4T Pro is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 16,190 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1699 yuan (Rs 18,400 approx.). It comes in Midnight Black, Emerald Blue and Iceland Blue colours.

The Honor Play 4T is priced at 1199 yuan (Rs. 12,985 approx.) It comes in Midnight Black and Emerald Blue colours.

 

Honor Play 4T Pro

Honor Play 4T Pro sports a 6.3 inches full HD+ 2.5D curved glass OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.27GHz Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm SoC coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 256GB.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Honor Play 4T Pro runs on Android 9 on top of Magic UI 2.1. It packs a 4000mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone has various connectivity features like dual SIM with 4G LTE support, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C. It measures 157.4 × 73.2 × 7.75mm and the weight is 165 grams.

 

Honor Play 4T


Honor Play 4T features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor clocked at 2 GHz, coupled with 6GB along with 128GB  internal storage. The device also supports further memory expansion of up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Honor Play 4T

Honor Play 4T features a dual-camera setup which includes a 48 megapixels main shooter and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. There is also a fingerprint sensor located at the back as well.

It runs Android 10 OS with MagicUI 3.1 on top. The device will be powered by a 4000mAh battery with 10w charging. Connectivity features are dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and micro USB. It measures 159.81×76.13×8.13mm and weight is 176 grams.

