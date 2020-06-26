Advertisement

Honor Play 4e render, specifications leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 26, 2020 11:36 am

The smartphone key specifications and render has been leaked online.
Honor is reportedly working to launch a new smartphone in its Play series with Honor Play 4e. The smartphone key specifications and render has been leaked online. 

 

A leaked poster of the upcoming Honor Play 4e has been spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The poster reveals the design of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, Honor Play 4e will be loaded punch-hole design, which is located at the top-left corner of the display. The rear panel comes wtih a triple-camera setup along with a LED flash. The phone is available in Blue colour option, though the company might launch the phone in different pain jobs. 

 

The poster has further revealed that the Honor Play 4e will come with a 13-megapixel triple-camera setup at the back panel. The phone will come with a 6.39-inch screen. The device will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor. The poster further mentions that the phone will come with a 4000mAh battery. Honor Play 4e will be available with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming Honor Play 4e smartphone. 

 

To recall, the company introduced Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones in China. Honor Play 4 sports a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

 

Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor clocked at 2.86 GHz, coupled with 8GB along with 128GB internal storage.



 

Latest Smartphones
