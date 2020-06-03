Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro are 5G enabled and feature an Infrared Temperature sensor.

Advertisement

Huawei Honor brand has announced the launch of Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones in China. Both smartphones are 5G enabled and feature an Infrared Temperature sensor. The Pro model also comes in an infrared temperature measurement version. This Infrared sensor can measure temperatures from -20 degrees Celsius to 100 degrees Celsius.



Honor Play 4 is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs. 19,090 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs. 21,210 approx.). It comes in Iceland Phantom, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Night Black colours.



The Honor Play 4 Pro is priced at 2899 yuan (Rs. 30,760 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the model with infrared temperature measurement costs 2999 yuan (US$ 421 / Rs. 31,830 approx.). It comes in Mecha Blue, Icelandic Illusion and Fantasy Night Black colours.



Honor Play 4 Specifications



Honor Play 4 sports a 6.81 inches full HD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup 64-megapixel rear camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.



Honor Play 4 runs on Android 10 with EMIUI 10.1 on top. It packs a 4300mAh battery with 22.5w fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.



The phone has various connectivity features like 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 170×78.5×8.9mm and the weight is 213 grams.





Honor Play 4 Pro



Honor Play 4 Pro features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor clocked at 2.86 GHz, coupled with 8GB along with 128GB internal storage. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Honor Play 4 Pro features a dual-camera setup which includes a 40-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX600 RYYB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom. There is a dual front camera setup with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera.



It runs Android 10 OS with EMIUI 10.1 on top. The device has a 4200mAh battery with 40w charging. Connectivity features are dual 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.