Honor Play 4 Pro renders and key details surfaced online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 11:25 am

Honor Play 4 Pro sports a dual-punch hole design at the top-left corner of the display.
Honor recently launched its latest Honor X10 smartphone in China. Now, the brand is preparing to launch another smartphone in the country, which will be known as Honor Play 4 Pro. 

 

The smartphone renders and key details have been leaked on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. Starting with the renders, it shows that the smartphone will be available in Blue colour option, though one might expect it to be available in different paint jobs. The back panel of the device comes with a dual-camera setup, which is placed in a slightly raised camera module. The back panel comes with a different design language that gives it a gaming-centric look. 

 

The front panel of the Honor Play 4 Pro sports a dual-punch hole design at the top-left corner of the display. The right side of the phone comes with volume controls and power on/off button, which also acts as a fingerprint reader. The render further reveals that the smartphone will come with a 40-megapixel AI camera. 

 

The tipster further claims that the Honor Play 4 Pro will be a 5G smartphone. This could mean that the phone might come with the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is also present in the Honor X10 smartphone. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor Play 4 Pro smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced the Honor X10 in China. The Honor X10 comes with a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.



 

