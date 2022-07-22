HomeNewsHonor Pad 8 announced with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 7250mAh battery

Honor Pad 8 announced with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 7250mAh battery

Honor Pad 8 has been launched in China. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC and Android 12.

By Meenu Rana
Honor Pad 8

Highlights

  • Honor Pad 8 is launched outside India
  • It sports a 12-inch LCD display
  • The tablet has a single-camera setup

Honor has launched a new tablet called Honor Pad 8 in China. The tablet is the successor of Honor Pad 7 which was launched last year.

Honor Pad 8 is priced 1499 Yuan (Rs 17,695 approx.) for 4GB + 128GB storage and 1799 Yuan (Rs 21,240 approx.) for 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced 1999 Yuan (Rs 23,600 approx.). The tablet comes in three colour options — Mint Green, Dawn Blue, and Dawn Gold.

Honor Pad 8 Specifications

The Honor Pad 8 sports a 12-inch 2K LCD display that offers 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. In addition, there’s 350 nits brightness and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. You also get TUV Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification. The tablet has a sleek 6.9mm metal body.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot to up to 1TB.

ALSO READ: Honor Watch GS 3 launched in India for Rs 12,999

As for optics, the tablet has a single-camera setup at the rear. It comes with a 5-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, there’s a 5-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet.

The device is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In terms of software, it comes pre-installed with Android 12 operating system with Magic UI 6.1.

The Honor tablet is equipped with eight speakers with Huawei’s Histen sound effects support as well as DTS:X Ultrasound. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C. It measures 278.54 x 174.06 x 6.9mm in dimensions and weighs 520 grams.

