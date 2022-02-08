Honor 60 SE announced with 120Hz display, Dimensity 900, 64MP triple camera and more

Honor had launched its Honor 60 and 60 Pro smartphones in December last year. Now the company has announced Honor 60 SE in China. The new phone features a FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900, 64MP triple camera, 66W SuperCharge fast charging and more.

The Honor 60 SE is priced at 2199 yuan (Rs 25,810 approx.) for 8GB + 128GB and 2499 yuan (Rs 29,330 approx.) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It comes in Black, Green and Blue colours. The phone will be available for sale from February 18 in the country.

Let’s take a look at the Honor 60 SE specifications, features, and other details.

Honor 60 SE Specifications

Honor 60 SE features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution that supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup housing a 64MP primary camera with LED flash in terms of optics. It also has an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 2MP sensor for depth with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone runs on Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 on the software side. It packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.

For connectivity, the device supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C. For security, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone also has face recognition as well.