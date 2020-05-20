Honor MagicBook Pro, Router 3, TWS Earbuds X1 and more announced

The brand has introduced Honor MagicBook Pro laptops, Honor TWS Earbuds X1, Honor Router 3, smart vacuum cleaner, air multiplier, humidifier, desk lamp, electronic toothbrush and Smart Kettle.

Honor MagicBook Pro

To start with, Honor MagicBook Pro starts at RMB 5,999 for i5/16GB/512GB SSD/MX350, and RMB 6,699 for i7/16GB/512GB SSD/MX350. The laptop comes with 16.1-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. It is backed by a 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with 1MP HD webcam and it is loaded with built-in dual digital microphones. The Honor MagicBook Pro comes with a 56Wh battery with up to 11.5 hours of video playback. The device runs on Windows 10 Home. On the connectivity front, it supports one USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, one HDMI, WiFi 802.11 ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm audio jack.

Honor Router 3 and TWS Earbuds X1

The brand has also introduced a new router and its first truly wireless earbuds during the launch event. The Honor Router 3 is priced at RMB 219 (approx. Rs 2,400). The latest router supports WiFi 6+ in China and it is powered by the latest Kirin W650 WiFi 6+ chipset with Gigahome dual-core CPU clocked at 1.2GHz. The router is loaded with 128MB of RAM along with flash memory.

The dual-band router comes with four external antennas with a gain of 5dBi and the company claims that it can transmit 2976Mbps with 2402Mbps on 5GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz band. Router 3 also supports OFDMA multi-user technology for direct connections to a number of devices that will ensure stability and better data streaming with low latency.

The brand has also revealed its new truly wireless earbuds known as TWS Earbuds X1. The TWS is priced at RMB 169 and it comes with enhanced audio experience with up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with dual-microphones and the brand claims that it can reduce environmental noise during calls. It features binaural synchronous transmission technology and it can operate at low latency to ensure lag-free experience.

Honor smart home products

The brand has also introduced new smart home products during the launch event. To start with, the company introduced Honor Smart Vacuum cleaner that is powered by 350W motor which the brand claims can deliver up to 100,000 RPM. The cleaner has strong suction and it comes with a battery life of 65 minutes. It also features an ultraviolet-sterilization cleansing system to effectively eliminate bacteria on different surfaces.

The brand has also introduced Honor Air multiplier that comes with a slim silver chassis and it features bladeless turbocharging technology that allows it to distribute consistent airflow at the desired temperature. The Honor Humidifier comes with a three-litre tank and it comes with 400 ml/h humidity capacity. The company has added a top-mounted clear water tank on the top that makes it easier to see the levels. It also features an anti-bacterial design.

The Honor Smart Desk Lamp comes with TUV Eye Comfort Certification and it can cover up to 1.12m area in diameter. The Honor smart ultra-sonic toothbrush features a curved design and it comes with 30 days of battery life. Customers can see the brushing guides on the HiLink application. Moving on, the Honor Smart Kettle is powered by a 1800W heat source and one can set the boiling through the application. Smart kettle can also dechlorinate water.