Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 announced with Ryzen 5 3500U SoC

Along with the launch of Honor View 30 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro smartphones, the company also introduced its Honor MagicBook 14 and Honor MagicBook 15 laptops for the global markets. To recall, both the laptops were introduced in China last year.



As for the pricing, the MagicBook 14/15 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at 599 Euros and will be available from March in Germany, the UK, Spain and other countries. The pricing for the 8GB RAM+512GB storage version is yet to be announced.

The Honor MagicBook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Both are powered by AMD‘s Ryzen 5 3500U processor along with Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics card. They come with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD.



Software-wise, the Honor MagicBook boots Linux operating system. The Honor MagicBook 14 and MagiBook 15 has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.







Moreover, the MagicBook features a full-size backlit keyboard, a hidden webcam that’s placed between the function and power buttons. The device has a software feature called Honor MagicLink, which provides instant two-way sharing between laptop and smartphone.

MagicBook 15 comes with 56Wh battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging. MagicBook 15 comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged with h 65W power adapter (USB Type C).

Connectivity options include Dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, and 3.5mm audio combo jack. The dimensions of MagicBook 14 are 322.5 × 214.8 × 15.9mm and it weighs 1.38kg. MagicBook 15 measures 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9 mm in size and weighs about 1.53Kg.