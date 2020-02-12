  • 12:41 Feb 12, 2020

Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm model now available for sale on Amazon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2020 11:26 am

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black 42mm.
Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch was launched in India last month in 42mm and 46mm models. While the 46mm model was already on sale since last month, the 42mm model is now also available for purchase on Amazon. The Honor MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black 42mm.

 

The 46mm Charcoal Black version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 46mm Flax Brown colours version costs Rs 14,999. This model will be available from 13 February on Amazon India.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin A1 chip paired with 4GB of onboard storage.


The Honor MagicWatch 2 is equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 technology that can precisely track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep disorders. The wearable also comes with 5ATM water resistance, and is also capable of recording the heart rate of users while underwater and record SWOLF score, distance, speed and burned calories.


Honor Magic Watch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including 8 outdoor and 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc. It comes with 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life.

