  • 13:50 Jan 14, 2020

Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, Honor Band 5i launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 1:44 pm

Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i will be available for sale on Amazon India.

Along with the launch of Honor 9X, Honor has today also launched Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i in India. The Honor MagicWatch 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the Agate Black 42mm and Rs 14,999 for Sakura Gold 42mm version. The 46mm Charcoal Black version is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 46mm Flax Brown colours version costs Rs 14,999.

The Honor Band 5i fitness band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The Honor Band 5i comes in Black, Green and Pink colours. Both of the wearables will be available in India for purchase on Amazon starting 12pm on January 18 Amazon Prime members, and January 19 for non-Prime customers.. At the event, Honor also launched the Honor Sport Pro and Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones, priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 1,999 respectively.

 

Honor Watch Magic 2


The 42mm version features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm version features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the versions are powered by the Kirin A1 chip paired with 4GB of onboard storage. It comes with 455mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is equipped with HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 technology that can precisely track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep disorders. With the support of HUAWEI TruRelax technology, the smartwatch can also detect stress level when the user is feeling tense and give suggested breathing exercises to help its user to get some peace of mind. There is also HUAWEI TruSeen with which Honor MagicWatch 2 can keep an eye on the heart rate 24/7 and send an alert when it goes above or below normal levels.

The wearable also comes with 5ATM water resistance, and is also capable of recording the heart rate of users while underwater and record SWOLF score, distance, speed and burned calories. All personal health data can be synced to smartphone pre-installed the HUAWEI Health APP, which helps users to keep records and learn better about themselves.


Honor Magic Watch 2 supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including 8 outdoor and 7 indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlons to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine etc.


The watch supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the screen when the Honor MagicWatch 2 is connected to the phone. It allows Bluetooth calls on the go either through headphones or with the built-in speaker and mic even when the user is up to 150m away from the phone.

 

Honor Band 5i


The Honor Band 5i, on the other hand, sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. The main USP of the Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port and charge itself. So it does not require an additional charger and you won’t have to travel all around with your charger.

 

Honor Band 5i

The Honor wearable device comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. It features a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. The Honor wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds.

The fitness tracker features a silicone strap and weighs around 24 grams. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2.  The Honor band 5i has sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, and has music playback controls. It can measure SpO2 levels and has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring. Sensors include 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, infrared wearing detection sensor.

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

