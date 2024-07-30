Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Launching in India on August 2

Honor is all set to launch the Magic 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India on August 2. The brand first confirmed the India launch of the device back in May, while the device launched globally earlier in February this year. The device packs some of the most top-end specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 80W wired charging, and much more.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: India Launch

Honor confirmed the Magic 6 Pro 5G India launch via a press release and an Amazon microsite, where it will debut in the country on August 2 at 12:30 PM IST. Further, the company confirmed that the device will be available across Amazon.in, Explore Honor website, and across mainline stores.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Expected Price

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched in the global market at a price of 1299 Euros (approx Rs 1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. It’s unclear what the Indian pricing of the handset will be, but considering HTech’s past pricing trends in the country, we expect the price of the Magic 6 Pro to be on the steeper side, likely around Rs 60,000 or above.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.4 – f/2.0 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor that also has 3D depth sensor along with it.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is IP68 rated and gets stereo speakers.