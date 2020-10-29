Honor Band 6 with full-screen design to launch on November 3

Honor Band 6 will come with a full-screen design.

Honor announced the Honor Band 5 back in July 2019. Now the company has announced that Honor Band 6 will be debuting in China on November 3.



Honor has announced the launch date on Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The teaser released by Honor has revealed that its upcoming fitness tracker will come with a full-screen design. The company has also mentioned the phrase “Open the era of full-screen bracelets (roughly translated from Chinese)”.



As of now, there is no information on the specifications of the Band 6. With the launch just a few days away, the company is expected to reveal more information on its features in the coming days.



To recall, Honor Band 5 comes with 0.95-inch AMOLED (240 x 120 Pixels) colour display with 282 PPI and 2.5D glass on top. The fitness tracker is compatible with devices running Android and iOS. The device is capable of delivering 14 days of battery life in normal usage condition.



Honor Band 5 has a blood oxygen level sensor which can measure your blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in your blood. It can track 10 different fitness activities like Daily Step Count, Distance Covered, Calorie Burned, Automatic Exercise Recognition and more.





