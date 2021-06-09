Honor Band 6 launched in India for Rs 3999, Sale starts June 14

The Honor Band 6 comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel, 2.5D curved glass protection and supports personalized watch faces.

Honor has launched Honor Band 6 fitness tracker in India for Rs 3,999. The first sale of the Honor Band 6 will be held on June 14 and it will be available in Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink colours.

Honor Band 6 Specifications

The Honor Band 6 comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel, 2.5D curved glass protection and supports personalized watch faces. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above.

The Honor Band 6 comes with 10 various sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, freestyle workout, outdoor cycling, rowing machine and more along with heart rate monitoring, women's health management, and blood oxygen monitoring.

The Band 6 is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with a 180mAh battery that supports fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage or 10 days of heavy usage on a single charge.

The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes with features like SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The band weighs 18 grams.