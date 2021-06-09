Advertisement

Honor Band 6 launched in India for Rs 3999, Sale starts June 14

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 11:08 am

Latest News

The Honor Band 6 comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel, 2.5D curved glass protection and supports personalized watch faces.
Advertisement

Honor has launched Honor Band 6 fitness tracker in India for Rs 3,999. The first sale of the Honor Band 6 will be held on June 14 and it will be available in Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink colours.

 

Honor Band 6 Specifications

 

Advertisement

The Honor Band 6 comes loaded with a 1.47-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel, 2.5D curved glass protection and supports personalized watch faces. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above.

 Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 comes with 10 various sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, freestyle workout, outdoor cycling, rowing machine and more along with heart rate monitoring, women's health management, and blood oxygen monitoring.

 

The Band 6 is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It comes with a 180mAh battery that supports fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 14 days of typical usage or 10 days of heavy usage on a single charge.

 

The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes with features like SpO2 blood oxygen level monitoring and 24-hour heart rate monitoring. The band weighs 18 grams.

Honor's future phones to feature Google Services, CEO confirms

Honor V40 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Dimensity 800U

Honor Band 6 to soon launch in India

Honor Band 6 price revealed via Flipkart ahead of launch in India

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

U&i launches 'Flame' portable party speaker at Rs 1499

WatchOS 8 and macOS Monterey announced at WWDC 2021

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies