  • 12:15 Feb 10, 2020

Advertisement

Honor Band 5i Olive Green, Coral Pink colour options launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 11:01 am

Latest News

The company has introduced Olive Green and Coral Pink colour options in the country.
Advertisement

 

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the launch of two new colour options of its latest Honor Band 5i fitness band. The company has introduced Olive Green and Coral Pink colour options in the country. 

 

With this, the fitness band is now available in Black, Olive Green, Coral Pink colour options. The band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available for purchase from Amazon. 

 

Advertisement

The Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. The main USP of the Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port and one can directly charge without needing a separate charger. 

 

The fitness tracker features a silicone strap and weighs around 24 grams. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2.  The Honor band 5i has sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, and has music playback controls. It can measure SpO2 levels and has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring. 

 

The Honor wearable device comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. It features a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. The Honor wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds. Sensors include 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, infrared wearing detection sensor.

 

Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i to launch in India on January 14

Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, Honor Band 5i launched in India

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Philips hue can be hacked due to a security flaw

Valentine Gift: Top 5 unique tech gifts for your valentine

Valentine Gift: Top 5 Bluetooth Speakers under Rs 5,000

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies