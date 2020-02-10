Honor Band 5i Olive Green, Coral Pink colour options launched in India

The company has introduced Olive Green and Coral Pink colour options in the country.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the launch of two new colour options of its latest Honor Band 5i fitness band. The company has introduced Olive Green and Coral Pink colour options in the country.

With this, the fitness band is now available in Black, Olive Green, Coral Pink colour options. The band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.

The Honor Band 5i sports a 0.96-inch (160x80 pixels) touchscreen display with a capacitive home button for easy navigation. The main USP of the Honor Band 5i is its ability to plug into a USB port and one can directly charge without needing a separate charger.

The fitness tracker features a silicone strap and weighs around 24 grams. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2. The Honor band 5i has sleep tracker, Exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes, and has music playback controls. It can measure SpO2 levels and has TruSeen 3.5 heart rate monitoring.

The Honor wearable device comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. It features a 91mAh battery that the brand claims can last for up to 9 days on a single charge. The Honor wearable claims to take 1.5 hours to fully charge. As for compatibility, it pairs with phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and a later builds. Sensors include 6-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, infrared wearing detection sensor.