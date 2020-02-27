Honor 9X Lite surfaces with Android 10 and 4GB RAM

Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Honor 9X Lite has been spotted on GeekBench benchmarking platform revealing few of its key specifications. The phone earlier appeared in a listing by a Pakistani online retailer Advance Store.



As per the GeekBench listing, Honor 9X Lite runs on 1.71GHz octa-core HiSilicon processor. The phone will feature 4GB of RAM and it will run on the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. The phone has scored 333 points in the single-core test and 1,355 pints in the multi-core test.



From an earlier listing, we already know that Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For security, the phone will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.



For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.



The Pakistani e-commerce listing had also revealed that the Honor 9X Lite will cost PKR 31,999 which is approx. Rs 14,700. The phone will come in a single Blue colour option.







