Honor 90 Gets Android 14-based Magic OS 8 Update in India

Honor launched the Honor 90 in India last September. Compared to other brands in its segment, Honor has been slower in rolling out the Android 14 update. Now, Honor has begun the phased rollout of the Android 14-based Magic OS 8 update for the Honor 90 in India.

Madhav Sheth, CEO at HTech, announced on X that “the Honor 90 has been updated to

Magic OS 8, based on Android 14.” He further listed the new features that’ll be made available in the update, such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule, and Parallel Space, along with “flagship-level AI features.” The update will reach the devices in a phased manner before July 11.

Sheth told us back in May that Magic OS 8.0 will be coming to the brand’s older devices around the same timeframe as the launch of the Honor 200 5G series in India, and that seems to hold true as the Honor 200 5G series is expected to debut in India on July 17.

When compared with the competition, the brand is definitely behind in the updates race, considering many of the OEMs have even pushed out the Android 15 beta update. In fact, Honor itself has released the Android 15 Beta update for its Magic 6 Pro 5G and Magic V2 smartphones internationally.

As for the features of Magic OS 8, the Magic Portal is an intent-based shortcut recommendation feature that lets users seamlessly switch and access services between apps and devices with a simple swipe. In safeguarding privacy and security, MagicOS 8.0 introduces system-wide Parallel Spaces and adds bar smartphones to the list of supported devices. Images and files can also be loaded into the private space through Magic Portal. The update also comes with MagicLM, HONOR’s Proprietary on-device AI large language model.

Finally, HTech CEO further confirmed to The Mobile Indian sometime back that the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G will launch in India before Diwali, and could be manufactured in India.