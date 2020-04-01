  • 19:34 Apr 01, 2020

Honor 8A Prime launched with 6-inch waterdrop notch display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 10:42 am

Honor 8A Prime is a rebranded version of the Honor 8A Pro that was launched last year.
Honor has launched Honor 8A Prime smartphone in Russia. The Honor 8A Prime is a rebranded version of the Honor 8A Pro that was launched last year.

Honor 8A Prime is priced at 9990 Rubles (Rs 9600 approx.) for the sole 3GB+64GB model and is available on Honor Russia e-Store. It comes in Midnight Black, Blue, Emerald Green colours.

Honor 8A Prime features a 6.09-inch IPS HD+ display with 720x1560 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 283 PPI. It is powered by 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
 
The phone has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB). It also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Camera specifications include a single 13-megapixel primary camera with an LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Honor 8A Prime runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 and is backed up by 3,020mAh battery. The phone measures 156.28x73.5x8mm and weighs 150 grams. Connectivity features include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GLONASS and a micro-USB 2.0 port.


Latest Smartphones
