Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Debut With Snapdragon Processors

Honor 400 series, consisting of the Honor 400 and the Honor 400 Pro, has debuted in the global markets with Snapdragon chipsets under the hood. The Honor 400 Pro comes packed with triple rear cameras while the Honor 400 gets a dual rear camera setup. Here’s everything to know about the devices.

Honor 400: Price, Specifications

Honor 400 is priced at GBP 399 (approx Rs 48,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and GBP 449 (approx Rs 51,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB version. The handset comes in Desert Gold, Meteor Silver, and Midnight Black shades.

The Honor 400 sports a 6.55-inch (2736 x 1264 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 460 ppi, up to 5,000 nits peak HDR brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, along with Amazon and Netflix’s HDR certification. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 200MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ sensor, f/1.9 aperture, OIS, paired with a 12MP 112° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 Aperture and a 2.5cm macro option. At the front, there’s a 50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The European model packs a 5300mAh battery while the rest of the world gets a 6000mAh option, both with 66W wired charging support. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP65 rating, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Honor 400 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Honor 400 Pro costs GBP 699 (approx Rs 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in Lunar Grey, Tidal Blue, and Midnight Black shades.

Honor 400 Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2800 × 1280 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 5,000 nits peak HDR brightness, 460 ppi, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and Netflix and Amazon’s HDR certification.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and will receive 6 years of OS updates and security patches.

For optics, there’s a triple rear camera system including a 200MP primary camera with 1/1.4″ sensor, f/1.9 aperture, OIS, a 12MP 112° Autofocus ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro option, and a 50MP 3x portrait telephoto camera with Sony IMX856 sensor that gets an f/2.4 Aperture and OIS support.

At the front, it gets a 50MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device is IP68 + IP69 rated, has an IR blaster, and a stereo speaker setup. The Honor 400 Pro also has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5300mAh battery for the European model and a 6000mAh cell for rest of the world, both with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.