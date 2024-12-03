Honor 300 Series Announced with Snapdragon Processors

Honor has launched the Honor 300 series, including the Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, and the Honor 300 Ultra. The new Honor devices draw power from Snapdragon processors under the hood, along with 5300mAh batteries and more. Here are all the details.

Honor 300: Price, Specs

The Honor 300 pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,770) for the base 8GB + 256GB model and is available in Luyan Purple, Moyan Black, Chaka Green, Cangshan Gray, and Yulong Snow colours.

The Honor 300 sports a 6.7-inch (2664 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, there’s a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.56″ Sony IMX906 sensor, f/1.95 aperture, OIS, paired with a 12MP 112° Autofocus ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 Aperture and a 2.5cm macro option. At the front, there’s a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor with f/2.1 aperture for selfies.

It packs a 5300mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP65 rating, and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.

Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Ultra: Price, Specs

The Honor 300 Pro 12GB+256GB starts at CNY 3399 (approximately Rs 39,580), while the Honor 300 Ultra 12GB+512GB starts at CNY 4199 (approximately Rs 48,900). The Pro model comes in Rock Black, Tea Green, and Starlight Sand shades, while the Ultra is available in Camellia White and Ink Rock Black.

Honor 300 Pro and Ultra sport a 6.78-inch (2700 × 1224 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage on Pro and 1TB on the Ultra. They run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0.

For optics, there’s a triple rear camera system including a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX906 sensor, f/1.95 aperture, OIS, a 12MP 112° autofocus ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro option, and a 50MP 3X portrait telephoto camera with Sony IMX856 sensor and f/2.4 aperture on the Pro. The Honor 300 Ultra replaces the telephoto sensor with a 3.8x periscope telephoto camera with a Sony IMX858 sensor, OIS, and f/3.0 aperture, while the remaining two Sensors remain the same.

At the front, they get a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor and f/2.1 aperture, joined by a 3D depth camera for face unlocking. The devices are IP65 rated, have an IR blaster, and have a stereo speaker setup. The Honor 300 Pro has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, while the Honor 300 Ultra has an ultrasonic in-display sensor.

It packs a 5300mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.