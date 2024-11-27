Jio 5G Support added in Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G in India via OTA update

A new OTA update is now rolling out, adding Jio 5G support in Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G in India. Not only that, but the update also adds some AI features, such as an AI eraser, along with some bug fixes and other system improvements. Here are all the details and the full update changelog.

The new update version 8.0.0.210 (C185E3R2P2) includes Jio 5G support in Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G, alongside critical performance and security enhancements. It introduces features like AI Magic Eraser, Face-to-Face Translation, and more. The full changelog is as follows:

New Features:

Jio 5G Support: Magic 6 Pro users can now enjoy Jio 5G connectivity for faster downloads, smoother streaming, and better overall performance.

AI Eraser: Now you can remove unwanted objects from photos with ease.

Now you can remove unwanted objects from photos with ease. Face-to-Face Translation: Facilitates Real-time translation to help you communicate better in different languages.

App Twin: More apps are now supported, allowing you to use two accounts for the same app.

Screen Recording Improvements:

You can now choose between three different quality levels when recording your screen.

Optimizations:

Calling: Improved call-related functionalities for better clarity and performance.

Assistive Ball (Landscape Mode): Enhanced user experience when navigating in landscape mode.

Enhanced user experience when navigating in landscape mode. Status Bar Display: Optimized text and icon display for improved visibility.

Motion Effects in Favourites Space: Animations in your Favorites Space are now smoother

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Power Consumption: Fixed an issue causing abnormal power consumption in certain scenarios.

System Stability and Security: General enhancements to improve overall system reliability and security for a smoother, more reliable, and feature-rich user experience.

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 5600mAh battery, 66W fast wireless charging support, 512GB storage, and more.