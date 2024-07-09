HMD Drops “Arrow” Branding for Debut Smartphone in India, Renames it to HMD Crest

HMD announced about a month ago that it will be introducing the first smartphone in India under its own brand, dubbed HMD Arrow. However, due to legal reasons, it seems like the brand can’t go further with the model name “Arrow,” due to which it has renamed the device to HMD Crest.

“We were thrilled by your incredible response to the #HMDNameOurFirstSmartphone contest! While we selected “Arrow” as the name for India’s first HMD smartphone, legal reasons unfortunately prevented us from using it. Rest assured, the contest entries are still valid, and we will be announcing five winners who will receive their well-deserved prizes,” said HMD in a post on X.

Then it announced the name of the first HMD smartphone in India to be “HMD Crest.” A couple of months back, we reported that HMD Arrow isn’t a mere rebrand of the HMD Pulse smartphone that debuted globally and in the US (with model name HMD Vibe) but instead, it’s a completely new handset. “HMD Arrow will have a completely new design, more powerful specs, different processor, 5G connectivity, and camera specs,” one of the sources close to the development of the device told The Mobile Indian.

We can safely assume that while Arrow has been renamed to Crest, other specifications it possesses should remain the same. The brand has been simultaneously working on multiple smartphones and even a couple of tablets which we’ll the see the launch of, in the upcoming months.

A recent leak shed light on the specs of HMD Nighthawk. According to the leak, the HMD Nighthawk will sport a 6.67-inch Rigid OLED panel which will have an FHD+ resolution and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz.

The handset will draw power from the Unisoc T750 5G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAMand two storage options such as 128GB and 256GB. For optics, there will be dual cameras on the back, including a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support, along with an additional 8MP lens which could be an ultra-wide angle sensor. The device may be able to shoot videos in up to 4K resolution running at 30 fps.