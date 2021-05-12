HMD Global delays Android 11 to Nokia phones, new schedule released

Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 were expected to receive the update by Q2 2021.

Nokia revealed its plan to roll out Android 11 update to its range of smartphones last year in October. But the company has still not been able to roll out the update to most of its smartphones. Now, Nokia has announced a revised rollout schedule for the devices that are yet to receive the Android 11 update.

HMD global has pushed the update timeline by a quarter. However, the company has not revealed any reason for pushing the update but it could be because Nokia or HMD doesn’t manufacture the smartphones. A report from Omdia in 2020 revealed that the majority of Nokia-branded smartphones were designed by ODMs

As per the earlier schedule, Nokia 9 Pureview, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 were expected to receive the update by Q2 2021. Now, the phones will receive the Android 11 update in Q3 2021. Means users will get it anytime between July and September.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.3 was expected to get the update sometime in Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 but now it will get the update sometime later this quarter. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1.4, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 1 Plus will be getting the Android 11 update in Q2 2021.

Last month, Nokia 2.4 started receiving Android 11 update. To recall, the phone was launched with Android 10 operating system last year.

Android 11 brings new features such as priority chat function, and chat bubbles, scheduled dark theme, improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements notification history, and more.