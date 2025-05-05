HomeNewsOnePlus Nord CE 5: Everything to Expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Everything to Expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5 details have been leaked online, suggesting its key specs, launch timeline, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus Nord CE 5 details

An upcoming Nord device from OnePlus has been leaked in detail, suggesting not only its specifications but also its launch timeline in India. The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5 has been a part of the rumour mill for a while now, and here’s a roundup of everything to expect from the affordable smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Design

Earlier last month, the Nord CE 5 renders were leaked in a report, giving us our first look at the device with its dual rear camera setup placed vertically inside a pill-shaped module. It looks highly inspired by the iPhone 16 design, which is given considering OnePlus’ recent obsession with Apple’s features, including its new Shortcut Key, which replaced the Alert Slider.

Nord CE 5 design

However, this key seems to be missing on the Nord device, which is also expected as it’s a low-end device from the brand. Aside from that, the power and volume buttons reside on the right spine of the handset. The front of the device hasn’t been leaked, so one could only speculate whether it will have even bezels on all sides.

Read More: OnePlus 13T Compact Flagship Smartphone Debuts

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Leaked Specs

According to reports, the Nord CE 5 will pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging. 

It will sport a dual camera setup at the back, featuring a 50MP LYT600/IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide, and a 16MP selfie camera. Plus, it’ll at least pack 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a hybrid slot, and a single speaker.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Expected India Price, Launch Timeline

According to leaks, the Nord CE 5 will be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, which will make it compete with the Nothing Phone (3a) series, iQOO Z10 5G, Galaxy M56 5G, Motorola 60 Fusion, and more. The device has also already received the BIS certification, which means its India launch is imminent, likely in June.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 8MP
  • Battery7100mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

