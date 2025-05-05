Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Confirmed: Details to Know

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India launch has been confirmed by the brand through an Amazon microsite after launching the device globally last month. The device is Motorola’s most powerful foldable smartphone till date and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch

The Razr 60 Ultra India launch was confirmed through an Amazon microsite which also notes the chipset in use (something we already knew) along with device’s colour options to expect. Internationally, the handset launched in Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail and Cabaret shades.

The device is slated to be “coming soon” while an exact launch date should be confirmed in the coming weeks. We expect the device to launch in May itself. Further, there’s no word on whether the vanilla Razr 60 will also launch at the same time as the Ultra model.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 4.0-inch external cover display which is a pOLED LTPO screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1272 x 1080 pixels Resolution with 417 ppi, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. Then there is a 7.0-inch pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2992 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a 4700mAh battery with 68W TurboPower Fast charging, 30W wireless charging support and 5W reverse charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

The Razr 60 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Hello UI on top and packs Google Gemini integration with other moto AI features. Finally, the device is also IP48-rated.