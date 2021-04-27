Advertisement

Nokia 2.4 starts receiving Android 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 11:25 am

Latest News

Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Advertisement

HMD Global has now rolled out the same for Nokia 2.4. To recall, the phone was launched with Android 10 operating system last year.


The update has been announced by Nokia Mobile on Twitter saying the Android 11 update “has landed for the Nokia2dot4.”

 

Advertisement

 

Android 11 brings new features such as priority chat function, and chat bubbles, scheduled dark theme, improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements notification history, and more.

 

Nokia 2.4 specifications


Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

 

The device has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to launch in India on November 26

Nokia 2.4 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 10 for Rs 10,399

Nokia 2.2 receiving Android 11 update

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Itel Vision 2 launched in India at Rs 7,499

iOS 14.5 released for iPhones with Apple Watch unlock, AirTags support and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies