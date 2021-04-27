Nokia 2.4 starts receiving Android 11 update

Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

HMD Global has now rolled out the same for Nokia 2.4. To recall, the phone was launched with Android 10 operating system last year.



The update has been announced by Nokia Mobile on Twitter saying the Android 11 update “has landed for the Nokia2dot4.”

We're so pleased to announce that Android 11 has landed for the #Nokia2dot4!



All the latest software features are ready to be installed.



Find out more here: https://t.co/4P7QnBO4IP pic.twitter.com/88XE8CxsYq — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 26, 2021

Android 11 brings new features such as priority chat function, and chat bubbles, scheduled dark theme, improved media controls, one-time-permission improvements notification history, and more.

Nokia 2.4 specifications



Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Nokia 2.4 has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.





