iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Confirmed: Expected Specifications

iQOO Neo 10 India launch has been confirmed by the brand along with its design as well. While the design itself is quite similar to iQOO Neo 10R, the specifications are expected to be much superior, including the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 under the hood. Here’s what you can expect from the device.

iQOO Neo 10 India launch

The company stated in a press release that the iQOO Neo 10 is coming soon, which means the device should likely launch later this month. The brand hasn’t announced a launch date as of now. It also showcased the device is a red shade with a squircle camera module along with the Neo branding beneath it. The device appears to have a dual rear camera setup while the volume rocker and power button lie on the right side of the handset.

iQOO Neo 10: Expected Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 is expected to be a rebranded iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro which launched in China last week. The device will also be different from the Chinese model of the iQOO Neo 10 which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 120W fast wired charging.

iQOO Neo 10: Price Expectations

We expect iQOO to price the device above Rs 30,000 considering the Neo 10R is already selling for Rs 26,999. However, this is purely a speculation while the official figure is yet to be confirmed by the brand.