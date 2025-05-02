Vivo Y19 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

Vivo Y19 5G has been launched in India by the Chinese brand and is being touted as a durable phone with Military-Grade durability, Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification, along with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Vivo Y19 5G: Price, Availability

Vivo Y19 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB trim, and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Buyers can purchase it across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colours.

Vivo Y19 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y19 5G comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness, and 260 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset which is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 2TB.

The Y19 5G has a 13MP f/2.2 primary sensor, plus a 0.08MP sensor with an f/3.0 Aperture at the back. In addition, there’s a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5500mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y19 5G runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Y19 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with support for face recognition. It is also IP64-rated and supports FM radio. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. A single speaker is also there at the bottom.