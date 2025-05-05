These Three CMF Phone 2 Pro Competitors Are Worth Checking Out

CMF Phone 2 Pro has landed in the Indian market and is already looking like a solid offering for its starting price of Rs 18,999. Even though it’s a solid offering, there are some CMF Phone 2 Pro competitors that are still worth checking out if you are in the market for a smartphone that costs around Rs 20,000.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Details

The device costs Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED Displaywith up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi Pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colours, and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.2 and will receive 3 major OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 Aperture and EIS, joined by a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/1.85 aperture, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging as well. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a single bottom-mounted speaker for audio.

It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also has the Essential Key that lets users access Essential Space which is a one-stop shop to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Competitors: Top 3 Picks

Oppo K13 5G

Starting at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and costing Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, the Oppo K13 5G serves as one of the tougher CMF Phone 2 Pro competitors.

The OPPO K13 5G comes with a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

While both devices have AMOLED panels, CMF Phone 2 Pro’s display is better due to a higher touch sampling rate and a higher brightness value. As for the chipset, Oppo’s chip is slightly better than the Dimensity chip used in the CMF Phone 2 Pro in terms of numbers. However, in real world use, both should perform decently in daily use.

The handset runs on Android 15 OS, based on ColorOS 15 out of the box. Both of them run on Android 15 but CMF’s device is set to get 3 major OS updates compared to Oppo’s promised 2 major OS updates for the K13 5G.

As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP OV50D40 f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 sensor on the front for selfies. Again, the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s display comes with a better set of cameras considering it has a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor which are more useful compared to Oppo’s secondary depth sensor.

The phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Oppo K13 5G further packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. This is where it obliterates the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a much larger battery and faster charging as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and is IP65 rated also. The Oppo device also gets a better IP rating which makes it more durable than CMF’s device and stereo speakers also, compared to the mono speaker on CMF Phone 2 Pro.

To sum up, if you need slightly superior performance, a bigger battery, faster charging, ColorOS experience, stereo speakers, a more durable device, and are on a tight budget, then the Oppo K13 5G is the one to pick over CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Poco X7 5G

Currently selling for Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, the Poco X7 5G doesn’t hold back on any major fronts and proves itself as one of the other capable CMF Phone 2 Pro competitors.

The device sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 446 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This is a better panel that CMF’s because of the higher resolution and Dolby Vision support.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This is the same chipset CMF is using but Poco is offering it at a cheaper price point.

The Poco device features a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. Again, we won’t comment on the camera performance as we haven’t tested them side-by-side but CMF seems like a better offering again in this department due to the telephoto sensor. The Poco X7 packs a 5500mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support. The battery is also bigger than CMF Phone 2 Pro while the charging speeds are also slightly higher.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS based on Android 14 and will get 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security patches. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security and the handset is IP68 rated as well.

Compared to CMF Phone 2 Pro, the Poco X7 5G has stereo speakers, NFC support, a better IP rating, a bigger battery, the same chipset, and a better display. However, it lacks in the camera and software departments compared to CMF’s phone because it runs on Android 14 and will receive updates till Android 17 while the CMF Phone 2 Pro will receive updates till Android 18.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

Selling for Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 23,499 for the 12GB + 256GB version, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is also one of the CMF Phone 2 Pro competitors that’s hard to beat in certain areas.

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Realme’s Narzo device equips a better display than CMF’s phone in terms of brightness. The Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Realme’s handset is using a better chipset from MediaTek compared to the Dimensity 7300 Pro in CMF Phone 2 Pro and also offers a higher RAM version if that’s what you want.

For optics, there’s a dual rear cameras setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, and OIS, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor. Same as the other competitors, CMF’s phone beats Realme’s device as well in the camera segment. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. Once again, CMF Phone 2 Pro falls short in the battery segment with slower charging speeds and a smaller battery.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. While CMF is offering more number of OS updates than Realme, the Narzo 80 Pro 5G does have a couple of features which the CMF phone lacks, such as stereo speakers and a better set of IP ratings.