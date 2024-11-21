HMD Fusion India Launch Confirmed: What to Expect?

HMD hasn’t launched a smartphone in India since the Skyline that debuted in September but that will soon change, as the company has teased that it will soon release the HMD Fusion in India. HMD Fusion debuted globally in September as well, with various mods that could be attached to the phone, called “Outfits.”

HMD Fusion India Launch

HMD Fusion India launch has been teased via an Amazon microsite, where the teaser says, ‘Experience Fusion’ and ‘Go beyond just a smartphone’. The smartphone is also touted to sport easy repairability and we know that the device supports Gen 2 repairability so users could easily replace parts within the phone themselves.

The HMD Fusion has a starting price set at £199 / €249 (approx Rs 23,200) and comes in two models including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. However, we expect the India price to be cheaper, likely below Rs 20,000, considering the specs of the handset. While there’s no concrete launch date as of now, the device may debut in December or by late November in India.

HMD Fusion: Specifications

The HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The HMD Fusion draws power from a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm processor.

The device gets 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will receive 2 major OS updates till Android 16. It sports dual rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options available on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and NFC along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The handset is also IP54 rated and has microSD card storage expansion support as well.

Smart outfits for HMD Fusion are powered by the six pins placed at the back of the handset. Each accessory modifies the software and hardware at some level. For instance, there’s a Flashy Outfit equipped with a built-in ring light for use with both the front and back camera.