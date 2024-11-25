HMD Fusion India Launch: Check Specs, Price, Availability

HMD Fusion has been launched in India with specifications including 108MP rear camera and a 50MP selfie camera, along with support for attachable Smart Outfits. These include Casual Outfit, Flashy outfit, and Gaming Outfit aligning with the utility and aesthetic factor for the users.

HMD Fusion India Launch: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model, the HMD Fusion is available in Tech block concept and offers HMD Casual outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit worth Rs 5,999 as complimentary. While the regular price is Rs 17,999, the special limited period launch price is Rs 15,999 on Amazon paired with bank offers. The sale starts on November 29 at 12.01 PM IST on Amazon as well as HMD’s own website.

HMD Fusion: Specifications

The HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The HMD Fusion draws power from a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm processor.

The device gets 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It will receive 2 major OS updates till Android 16. It sports dual rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 50MP sensor on the front.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options available on the device will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and NFC along with a USB-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The handset is also IP54 rated and has microSD card storage expansion support as well.