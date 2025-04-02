HMD 130, HMD 150 Music Feature Phones Launched in India: All Details

Human Mobile Devices today announced the launch of its latest feature phones the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music, with dedicated music controls, especially designed for the Music lovers. The brand is also providing a 1-year replacement guarantee on both the phones. Here’s everything to know about them.

HMD 130, HMD 150 Music: Price

For colour options, you get Blue, Dark Grey and Red for HMD 130 and Light Blue, Purple and Grey for HMD 150. The HMD 130 and HMD 150 phones will be available at a price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 2,399 respectively, across leading retail stores in India, on HMD.com and through various e-commerce platforms.

HMD 130, HMD 150 Music: Features

A large rear speaker on the two devices ensures clear sound quality for music and hands-free calls, complemented by dedicated music buttons for effortless control and inbox earphones. The devices are backed by a 2500mAh removable battery supporting Type-C Fast charging with an inbox charger and providing up to 50 hours of music playback and 36 days of standby time. Both of them have a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Reinforced corners and a scratch-resistant screen make these devices sturdy for everyday use, with a dual flashlight on HMD 130 Music for added convenience. They also have support for Wireless & Wired FM radio, FM Recording, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and SD card expansion up to 32GB for personalized music storage.

HMD 130 is supported with built-in UPI payment capabilities and HMD 150 comes with scan and pay feature allowing users to make and receive payments using a simplified interface. There’s also a Text to speech solution in Hindi & English language making it easier to use the device.

The only major difference between the two phones is that the HMD 150 comes with a QVGA camera with flash/torch while the HMD 130 Music doesn’t.