HMD Aura 2 Announced With Android 14 (Go Edition)

HMD Aura 2 has been announced by the smartphone maker in select international markets such as Australia. The device succeeds the HMD Aura that was launched in May of last year. While the Aura 2 may not be the biggest upgrade in terms of specifications over its predecessor, it does get a refreshed design.

HMD Aura 2: Price, Availability

The HMD Aura 2 comes in three colour options including Midnight Black, Icy Blue, and Electric Purple. It is priced at AUD 169 (approx Rs 9,225) and will go on sale from March 13.

HMD Aura 2: Specifications

The Aura 2 sports a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1280 x 576 pixels. There’s a V-notch housing the front-facing 5MP selfie camera. This, in fact, is a downgraded display over the original HMD Aura which had a bigger panel and a higher resolution. The handset is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage that’s expandable via a microSD card of up to 128GB.

At the rear, the handset has a 13MP main sensor on the back. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G, Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM + nano-SIM/micro-SD), GPS, USB-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), and Bluetooth v5.2. In addition, it gets a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) out of the box and will receive two years of security patches. The device is also IP54 rated and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

HMD also launched the HMD Key earlier in January which also runs on the same software as HMD Aura 2 but sports a smaller 4000mAh battery. Furthermore, the device lacks a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock.