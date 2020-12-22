Hisense Tornado 4K series TV launched in India

The TV will be available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and TataCliQ starting 24th Dec 2020.

Hisense has launched its first Tornado 4K Series television in 55 (139cm) at an inaugural price of Rs 44,990. The TV will be available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and TataCliQ starting 24th Dec 2020.

As a part of its TV Redefined launch campaign running across all eCommerce platforms, the brand is also running a Tornado Challenge Contest on select platforms wherein the consumer can win a 55” 4K TV on participating in Quiz.

Powered by Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system, the Hisense Tornado 4K TV comes with Built-in Google Assistant. It also has the official Google Play Store app preloaded, giving access to 500,000+ TV shows and movies.

With Chromecast Built-in, the television provides a seamless casting of even a 4K content on the big screen (in case of 4K Television). It comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi Support through which a user can experience 5G speeds and effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube etc.

With the One Touch Access feature on the remote, applications like YouTube, Netflix, Google Play can be easily browsed through the press of a button. In case of 4K TV, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video hotkey is also incorporated in the remote. The Voice Remote across the entire Hisense range operates on Bluetooth and you can operate voice-based operations even when you are not in front of the TV.

The TV has 3 HDMI ports which can be utilized for set top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theaters etc. and the additional 2 USB ports can connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

This Hisense Tornado 4K range comes equipped with JBL Speakers. A front firing Six Speaker System, with 4 full range speakers and 2 high frequency speakers, delivers 102W sound. The speakers also have Dolby Atmos support.

Dolby Vision HDR technology automatically creates a perfect picture by optimizing content scene-by-scene to deliver the best experience your TV is capable of. It can deliver highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, blacks that are 10 times darker and 1000 times more color volume (billions of colors as compared to millions) than a standard SDR picture.



With Ultra Dimming technology, this Hisense Tornado 4K TV can apply customized contrast enhancement curves across the entire screen, offering brighter whites and deeper blacks to deliver a better and richer picture.

With Smooth Motion technology, it identifies the smallest details related to fast-moving objects and reconstructs the pixels to offer a smooth and clear viewing experience when you are watching fast moving scenes in action movies or sports.

This Hisense Tornado 4K Series is equipped with Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel that delivers brighter whites, darker blacks and lively color. Hisense’s UHD AI Upscaler technology turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality allowing to upgrade the quality of normal FHD content from even a set top box.

It supports a variety of HDR formats as well includes HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG. You can play HDR games, stream or Plug n Play HDR movies, with support of multiple HDR formats in all inputs. IIt also provides an ultimate gaming experience with Game mode. With a minimal input lag, it gives a chance to perform a well-time move and stay ahead of the game.

With Noise Reduction technology solution, it automatically analyses the input signal and removes detected noise and restores and reproduces a perfect, clean image.