Hisense to launch new range of Smart TVs in India on August 6

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 11:09 am

The company has revealed that the new range of Smart TVs will be launched in the country on August 6.
Hisense Televisions has announced that it will be launching its new range of OLED and LED Smart TVs in India. The company has revealed that the new range of Smart TVs will be launched in the country on August 6. 

 

The company has revealed that the Smart TVs will be available for purchase in online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, starting from August 6th 2020. The company says that it will introduce its TV range, which includes 100-inch Laser TV along with 86-inch 8K TVs, dual-cell OLED TV models and more. 

 

The brand says that the Smart TVs come with Android TV 9.0 Pie operating system and it also says that it will come with features like Google Assistant and in-built Chromecast support. The 4K range will come with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for the enhanced audio experience. The OLED range is said to offer premium features like local dimming and more. The pricing of the Smart TVs will be competitive and it would be interesting to see whether it will give a stiff competition to the likes of Xiaomi, Sony, Samsung and more. 

 

The company says that it will offer a five-year warranty on the panel and it also revealed that it will bring some discounts for early buyers. The company claims that it has a service network of over 400 centres covering 18,000 pin codes across the country. 

 

“We are extremely excited to be a part of one of the biggest growing markets in the world. Our goal is to become an aspirational premium brand offering niche, innovative products and solutions at very competitive prices. Our new Made in India range of Smart 4K televisions are fully loaded and enhancing consumer delight to make their life better will be a key focus area for us. Our products offer uncompromised quality with a seamless, smart and enjoyable viewing experience,” said, Rishi Tandon, COO Hisense India.

 

