Advertisement

HiSense launches a new range of refrigerators, price starts at Rs 6,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 2:03 pm

Latest News

HiSense has launched 7 new refrigerators for India consumers consisting of Side-by-Side door, french door, single door, Top-freezer models.
Advertisement

Hisense, a brand in Home appliances space, has announced the launch of its new range of refrigerators in India, today. The new range includes four categories – the French Door, Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Single Door, with a capacity range between 44L and 690L. The brand will offer a 1-year warranty on the refrigerators and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. These will be available starting September 29th, 2020 on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital.

 

The 690-litre Side-by-Side door model will cost Rs 64,999 and 560-litre model will cost Rs 45,999. The 507-litre French Door model will cost Rs 54,999. The 411-litre Top-freezer model will cost Rs 31,999, 185-litre variant will cost Rs 11,499 and the 93-litre model will cost Rs 8,499. The 44-litre Single Door model will cost Rs 6,999.

 

Advertisement

 

 507-litre French Door model

The 507-litre French Door model has total No Frost Technology from Hisense circulates cold air evenly throughout the fridge and freezer to prevent the buildup of ice crystals as per a statement by the company. It has two separate Moisture Fresh Crisper drawers, with slider to control the humidity level. There are six separate freezer drawers with a My Fresh Choice compartment for categorizing storage space for frozen foods. 

 

 

 566-litre and 690-litre Side-by-Side door models

 

The 566-litre and 690-litre Side-by-Side door models have Hisense Multi Air Flow System that ensures an optimum temperature is consistently maintained throughout your fridge and freezer. They also have Hisense Super Cool and Super Freeze functions which rapidly stabilise the temperature of the food as soon as you’ve put it in your fridge or freezer. 

 

 411-litre Top-freezer model

 

The 411-litre Top-freezer model has a Moisture Fresh Zone which is a fruit and vegetable box with a moisture adjustment system. It maintains the humidity perfectly, which can be simply adjusted with a slider, depending upon the different food's storage requirements. It also has a deodrizing filter which eliminates bad smells. 

 

44-litre, 93-litre and 185-litre single-door 

 

The 44-litre, 93-litre and 185-litre single-door models have the fast freezer zone that makes freezing rapid and saves energy. HiSense claim, it can lock vitamins and maintain the original flavour of food as much as possible. It has glass shelves instead of plastic ones and the shelves are 4 times stronger than standard glass. In these 3 models, you can choose from up to 4 door balconies, providing more than ample door storage. 

Oppo introduces offers on Reno 3 Pro, Reno 4 Pro and F17 series

Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve price leaked ahead of launch on September 29

Amazon Luna: Should Indian Gamers be excited about it?

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Moto E7 Plus Review: Should you buy it?

Google removes 16 apps infected by Joker

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung launches new Range of AI Washing Machines with Q-Rator Technology, 7-kg Washer Dryer Front Load machine

Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) launched in India for Rs 799

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies