HiSense launches a new range of refrigerators, price starts at Rs 6,999

HiSense has launched 7 new refrigerators for India consumers consisting of Side-by-Side door, french door, single door, Top-freezer models.

Hisense, a brand in Home appliances space, has announced the launch of its new range of refrigerators in India, today. The new range includes four categories – the French Door, Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and Single Door, with a capacity range between 44L and 690L. The brand will offer a 1-year warranty on the refrigerators and a 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. These will be available starting September 29th, 2020 on Amazon, Flipkart and Reliance Digital.

The 690-litre Side-by-Side door model will cost Rs 64,999 and 560-litre model will cost Rs 45,999. The 507-litre French Door model will cost Rs 54,999. The 411-litre Top-freezer model will cost Rs 31,999, 185-litre variant will cost Rs 11,499 and the 93-litre model will cost Rs 8,499. The 44-litre Single Door model will cost Rs 6,999.

507-litre French Door model

The 507-litre French Door model has total No Frost Technology from Hisense circulates cold air evenly throughout the fridge and freezer to prevent the buildup of ice crystals as per a statement by the company. It has two separate Moisture Fresh Crisper drawers, with slider to control the humidity level. There are six separate freezer drawers with a My Fresh Choice compartment for categorizing storage space for frozen foods.

566-litre and 690-litre Side-by-Side door models

The 566-litre and 690-litre Side-by-Side door models have Hisense Multi Air Flow System that ensures an optimum temperature is consistently maintained throughout your fridge and freezer. They also have Hisense Super Cool and Super Freeze functions which rapidly stabilise the temperature of the food as soon as you’ve put it in your fridge or freezer.

411-litre Top-freezer model

The 411-litre Top-freezer model has a Moisture Fresh Zone which is a fruit and vegetable box with a moisture adjustment system. It maintains the humidity perfectly, which can be simply adjusted with a slider, depending upon the different food's storage requirements. It also has a deodrizing filter which eliminates bad smells.

44-litre, 93-litre and 185-litre single-door

The 44-litre, 93-litre and 185-litre single-door models have the fast freezer zone that makes freezing rapid and saves energy. HiSense claim, it can lock vitamins and maintain the original flavour of food as much as possible. It has glass shelves instead of plastic ones and the shelves are 4 times stronger than standard glass. In these 3 models, you can choose from up to 4 door balconies, providing more than ample door storage.