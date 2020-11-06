Hindware upgrades its Ondeo Evo iPro water heater

Hindware has upgraded its electric water heater that comes with features like Alexa integration, Geo-fencing feature and a lot more.

Hindware Appliances today has upgraded Ondeo Evo iPro water heaters. The Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro 15L and 25L are available at Amazon for Rs 18,490 and Rs 20,690 respectively.

The water heater comes with a BEE 5 star rating. It is backed with 7 years warranty on water heater tank, 2+2 years on the heating element and 2 years comprehensive warranty.

It is an IoT enabled and voice controlled electric water heater that can be connected with wi-fi and one can control water heater from anywhere with just a tap on a smartphone or through Amazon Alexa for a complete hands-free experience using voice commands.

The Electric Water Heater comes with a touch key display with LED icons that shows different operating modes, water heating status through colour changing LEDs, water temperature, etc. The water heater features 3 pre-set heating modes and an Auto Fresh Cycle feature which enables the water heater to maintain hygiene and be bacteria free, thereby increasing the appliance life.

With the help of the smart hindware appliances mobile app, the customers can set their bathing schedules, set temperature modes, etc. The app even displays time to heat water, shows you the power consumption etc. Through its scheduler mode, consumers can get the hot water ready for a shower without wondering to wake up in winters for switching it on.

This water heater has also recently been upgraded with the geo-fencing technology, which identifies your mobile phone within 4-5 km radius of your house and sets itself ready for the hot shower.