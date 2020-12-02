Advertisement

Hindware launches new iPro Air, Water Purifiers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 1:37 pm

Hindware has launched 2 new home appliances expanding its product portfolio. The new products include an Air Purifier along with a Water purifier.

Somany Home Innovation Limited, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’, has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio with addition of new Elara iPro Water purifier and Hindware Agnis iPro Air purifier. The products are priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively and will be available on Evok.in, and on leading e-commerce websites including Amazon India, and select retail stores of Delhi/NCR.  

 

All IOT enabled smart Hindware appliances can be managed from anywhere at any time through Hindware Appliances app, that will assist users in operating, monitoring and controlling the products remotely, auto diagnose, troubleshoot and register service requests at the touch of a button. 

 

Also, the users get the convenience of going completely hands-free, by the Amazon Alexa feature inbuilt with the product. 

 

Hindware Elara iPro Water Purifier 

 

Hindware Elara iPro

 

Hindware Elara iPro water purifier comes with Advance Copper+ technology that purifies water by activating adequate amounts of copper ions which kill harmful bacteria, microbes, and fungi in water. The smart water purifier also provides real-time TDS of purified water and monitors a household’s daily water consumption. 

 

The appliance is synced with Hindware’s mobile app and indicates filter life, for timely replacement. The Wi-fi direct technology in the water purifier enables communication even without an active internet connection at home. This smart 7 stage purification expert also has an In-tank UV LED. 

 

Hindware Agnis iPro Air Purifier 

 

Hindware Agnis iPro

 

Hindware’s Agnis iPro air purifier also has Wi-Fi Direct feature and is equipped with intelligent geo fencing technology, that identifies your mobile phone in 4-5 km radius of your house and performs the pre-set command.  

 

Equipped with a ‘True HEPA Filter’ and ‘4D Suction technology’, as per Hindware, the Agnis Air Purifier removes 99.95% of particles - such as dust, mould, allergens and viruses, and is capable of filtering even the minutest particles - even eight times smaller than the PM 2.5 - at great speeds.

 

The smart air purifier comes with convenient features like a real-time PM 2.5 meter, air quality indicator, Filter life, Scheduler, Sleep mode, Auto mode, etc, which can easily be operated and adjusted using the mobile app or through Amazon Alexa or touch panel of the air purifier.

