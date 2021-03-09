Hindware Appliances launches new range of IoT enabled air coolers

The range of air coolers are available across leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Hindware’s own portal www.evok.in, and select retail stores.

Advertisement

Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’, today launched India’s first foldable Air Cooler ‘i-Fold’ and a range of IoT-enabled Air Coolers.



The Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold is siad to be India’s first foldable Air Cooler and priced at Rs 19,990. The company has also introduced two IoT enabled air coolers i.e. Spectra i-Pro 36L, a personal air cooler, and Acura i-Pro 70L, a desert air cooler. The Hindware Spectra i-Pro 36L air cooler is priced at Rs 15,990 and Hindware Acura i-Pro 70L air cooler are priced at Rs 17,490.



The range of air coolers are available across leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Hindware’s own portal www.evok.in, and select retail stores.



The product range is developed for early adapters and evolved users of smart home automation. All products are designed with smart automation offering features such as Geo-fencing and Wi-Fi Direct, and Alexa-controlled features.



i-Fold can be easily folded and stored in smaller spaces, in less than 5 minutes, which classically solves one of the storage issues which Indian households faces. i-Fold is packed with a powerful motor that delivers faster cooling. It offers convenient features like ‘completely shut louvers’ and ‘insect & dust filters’ to stop mosquitoes and insects from entering the cooler and breeding inside.



Spectra i-Pro 36L personal air cooler, and Acura i-Pro 70L desert air cooler come equipped with Amazon Alexa, each of these smart appliances can be easily managed from anywhere at any time through the Hindware Appliances app, which assists consumers in operating, monitoring, and controlling the products remotely and auto diagnoses, troubleshoot, & register service requests at the touch of a button.



The app allows consumers to turn the coolers On & Off, set cooling modes, control fan speed, and swing, and set timers among other features. The air coolers come with gesture-controlled features that enable them to sense the motion in which a person’s hand switches the air cooler ON (by moving the hand left to right), and increases the fan speed from low-med-high. The new air coolers are also equipped with Geo-fence technology, an intelligent location sensing functionality that activates the air cooler operation based on the consumer’s proximity.



Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), said, “Our priority at SHIL has always been to give the power in the hands of the consumer, and with innovative products and technologies, we aim to deliver a delighted ‘Consumer experience’ across the country. With an observable surge in the use of IoT-based products across its households, India has emerged as a major market for connected home appliances. In light of this growing need, we are excited to launch a range of IoT Air Coolers and our breakthrough product, Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold India’s first foldable air cooler, strategically designed to make the consumer’s life easier. The new range of product is a testament to our philosophy of always keeping innovation at the heart of consumer experience.”