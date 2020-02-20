  • 16:10 Feb 20, 2020

HiFuture launches FlyBuds True Wireless Earbuds with touch controls for Rs 2499

February 20, 2020

FlyBuds is available on Amazon and Flipkart.
HiFuture has launched the true wireless earbuds called the HiFuture FlyBuds with touch controls for Rs 2499. FlyBuds is available on Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in 4 color variants - Matte Black, Mint Green, Pearl White, and Flamingo Pink and carries 1 year manufacturer’s warranty.

 

FlyBuds comes with advance technology through its Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls. These controls on the earpieces let you power them on and off, play music, pause, skip forward or backward a track, answer incoming calls from your phone, and summon Siri or Google Voice.

The FlyBuds are powered by advanced, stable and latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip for a faster and reliable wireless connection with your phone. With built-in dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver, it catches every details and transmits rich sound with crisp treble and powerful and deep bass. FlyBuds’ graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary sound signature and an ultra-realistic listening experience.

Each earpiece weighs 5 grams, and the entire weight of the device with the charging case comes out to be 45 grams. The case sports 3 LED indicators and a pairing button. The earphones are also IPX5 certified, making it resistant to water and dust.

The HiFuture FlyBuds case is slim, yet robust and slips easily in your pocket. The earpieces feature 45 – degree angled nozzles extended by a small stem for noise isolation. The earphones have an ergonomic fit and sit neatly in the ear canal giving you enhanced comfort and security.

They offer four hours of playback on a single charge and come with a portable charging case that carries enough juice for another 15 hours of listening time.

