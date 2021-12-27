Hero Lectro launches F2i and F3i Electric-MTBs in India

HomeNewsHero Lectro launches F2i and F3i Electric-MTBs in India

The Hero Lectro F2i and F3i e-bikes are launched in India. These are India’s first connected e-MTBs designed with a sporty MTB frame.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Hero Lectro F2i

Hero Lectro, the E-Cycles brand of Hero Cycles has launched its new Electric-MTBs – F2i and F3i. These are India’s first connected e-MTBs designed with a sporty MTB frame for adventure rides. The F2i and F3i e-bikes are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999 respectively.

The Electric-MTBs will be available for retail across Hero Lectro’s extensive network of over 600 dealers, at exclusive Experience Centers & Zones in Chennai & Kolkata, and online with Hero Lectro’s e-commerce partners.

Hero Lectro F2i and F3i Features

These e-bikes are claimed to offer a superior riding experience in both urban and off-road tracks. Designed in Hero Lectro’s R&D centre, the F2i and F3i offer a personal mobility solution that is both technologically advanced and allows one to seek out adventure every day.

Moving on, India’s first connected e-cycles with an MTB frame are packed with power for off-trailing and comfort for short-distance commutes. These e-MTBs come with upto 35 km in one charge, 7-speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes, RFID bike lock, Bluetooth connectivity and much more.

In addition, the latest F2i and F3i Electric-MTBs come with a high capacity 6.4Ah IP67 rated battery and a high torque 250W BLDC motor that makes it reliable and efficient. Furthermore, users can choose between four modes of operation – Pedelec (35 KM range), Throttle (27 KM range), Cruise Control, and Manual, which are controlled by a smart LED display.

Lastly, with Bluetooth and smartphone app connectivity, users stay connected and in control of their e-cycles while getting insights about their rides over time, and the RFID key offers 100% security.

Aditya Munjal, CEO of Hero Lectro said, “The addition of e-MTBs to our range of smart e-cycles is targeted towards a younger audience which is looking for adventure, fun and fitness.”

He added, “The F2i and F3i are India’s first connected e-cycles in the MTB category and at Hero Lectro, we are proud to spearhead innovation in a new and growing market.”

 

