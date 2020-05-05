Hero Electronix launches Qubo COVID guard for health and safety compliance

The COVID guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, small retail stores etc.

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has announced the launch of the Qubo COVID guard feature for it’s connected smart cameras. Qubo COVID guard will be available in a range of Qubo Smart cameras at Rs 4,000 over the next 45 days.



COVID Guard is an AI-based solution developed by the dedicated R&D team at Qubo. This technology will initially be available Qubo’s secure camera platforms to detect and alert non-compliance. For the enterprise market, Qubo will partner with IoT solutions company Zenatix which is also a part of Hero Electronix.



The COVID guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, small retail stores etc where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces and households as well.



The two key aspects of safety and health compliance are wearing a mask and practising social distancing in order to help arrest the spread of the infection. Qubo’s Q-eye AI platform can accurately identify and detect if an employee is wearing a mask or not or practising social distancing. On detecting the absence of a mask or social distancing, the camera can inform the manager via the companion app along with the video/image of the incident. The in-built speakers will also sound off a warning message to the employee asking him/her to wear a mask. For smaller retailers or Kirana stores who are currently supplying essentials to neighbourhoods, this feature enables the store owners to measure the level of health and safety compliance at their respective stores without the hassle of having to do so in-person.



Qubo COVID guard can also be deployed at household levels. It can alert members of the household if a visitor such as delivery boys, essential service personnel etc are complying with health protocols. This precautionary measure can reduce the risk of exposure and safeguard the health of the family members. Using the two-way talk function on the Qubo cameras, individuals can also interact with visitors in a contactless manner.



Commenting on the launch of COVID guard, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “With the changing scenario for businesses, ensuring business continuity while also implementing health and safety compliances will be a challenge most businesses aren't prepared for. Despite the challenges due to lockdown, COVID Guard features were developed in house by the team working remotely to help businesses to gradually head back to normalcy. Social distancing and wearing masks is the new normal, with COVID-Guard we are leveraging our expertise in developing AI-based solutions to solve a major real-world problem which has become a public health crisis. We believe that with this feature, employers can remain at ease and focus on their businesses while Qubo cameras work round the clock to ensure safety across the work premises.”