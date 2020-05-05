Advertisement

Hero Electronix launches Qubo COVID guard for health and safety compliance

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 6:00 pm

Latest News

The COVID guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, small retail stores etc.

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has announced the launch of the Qubo COVID guard feature for it’s connected smart cameras. Qubo COVID guard will be available in a range of Qubo Smart cameras at Rs 4,000 over the next 45 days.

COVID Guard is an AI-based solution developed by the dedicated R&D team at Qubo. This technology will initially be available Qubo’s secure camera platforms to detect and alert non-compliance. For the enterprise market, Qubo will partner with IoT solutions company Zenatix which is also a part of Hero Electronix.

The COVID guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, small retail stores etc where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces and households as well.

The two key aspects of safety and health compliance are wearing a mask and practising social distancing in order to help arrest the spread of the infection. Qubo’s Q-eye AI platform can accurately identify and detect if an employee is wearing a mask or not or practising social distancing. On detecting the absence of a mask or social distancing, the camera can inform the manager via the companion app along with the video/image of the incident. The in-built speakers will also sound off a warning message to the employee asking him/her to wear a mask. For smaller retailers or Kirana stores who are currently supplying essentials to neighbourhoods, this feature enables the store owners to measure the level of health and safety compliance at their respective stores without the hassle of having to do so in-person.

Qubo COVID guard can also be deployed at household levels. It can alert members of the household if a visitor such as delivery boys, essential service personnel etc are complying with health protocols. This precautionary measure can reduce the risk of exposure and safeguard the health of the family members. Using the two-way talk function on the Qubo cameras, individuals can also interact with visitors in a contactless manner.

Commenting on the launch of COVID guard, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “With the changing scenario for businesses, ensuring business continuity while also implementing health and safety compliances will be a challenge most businesses aren't prepared for. Despite the challenges due to lockdown, COVID Guard features were developed in house by the team working remotely to help businesses to gradually head back to normalcy. Social distancing and wearing masks is the new normal, with COVID-Guard we are leveraging our expertise in developing AI-based solutions to solve a major real-world problem which has become a public health crisis. We believe that with this feature, employers can remain at ease and focus on their businesses while Qubo cameras work round the clock to ensure safety across the work premises.”

Hero Electronix enters consumer electronics space with AI powered connected devices

Hero Electronix to launch IoT-based products on September 17 in India

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo range of AI Connected Smart Devices in India, starts at Rs 3,000

Latest News from

Tags: Hero Electronix Qubo COVID guard Hero Electronix Qubo COVID guard

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III camera launched in India

What is pixel binning? Everything you need to know

Leica M10 Monochrom camera launched in India for Rs 6,75,000

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies