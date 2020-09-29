Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Baby Cam in India

The AI-powered Qubo Baby Cam has features like virtual cradle and baby cry monitor which have been tailored to address the needs of Indian parents.

Advertisement

Hero Electronix has entered the parenting tech category with the launch of the Qubo Baby Cam, the most intelligent and stylish AI-powered baby monitor camera in India. Qubo Baby Cam will be available at an MRP of Rs 7,490 across leading online (Amazon, FirstCry) and retail outlets starting this month.



In order to assist parents better, Q-Experts(customer service team) will assist them in setting up the device and offer round the clock customer support to address any grievances. The AI-powered Qubo Baby Cam has features like virtual cradle and baby cry monitor which have been tailored to address the needs of Indian parents.



Qubo Baby Cam is designed as an extra pair of eyes and ears to work on your behalf and make parenting a joy. It comes with penguin-shaped design and functions as a high-quality video baby monitor and lets parents monitor and interact with the baby from anywhere). In addition, the artificial intelligence features are constantly monitoring the baby and alerting the parents when their attention is required. i.e., when the baby cries or leaves a designated safe space.



Qubo Baby Cam is packed with 1080P Full HD and crystal clear night vision, the Qubo baby cam enables parents to keep a caring eye on their baby when they are not around from their smartphone Qubo app. The Two-Way Talk with Echo Cancellation lets parents stay connected with their babysitters or their children in their absence.



There is also the AI-enabled Baby cry alert which is able to isolate the baby’s cries from surrounding noise and generate an instant alert on the app if the baby is upset. Smart Virtual Cradle ensures that your new-born is always in a designated safe zone. To keep the new-born engaged, the baby cam can play a customised lullaby in case the child tends to move or start crying.



Qubo Baby Cam comes with Time-lapse video which captures your child’s daily activities. The military-grade Q-Crypto Secured Data Streaming with cloud storage in India keeps data transmission between the device and cloud, or between the mobile application and cloud secured, private & protected by standardized cryptographic algorithms.



Talking about the launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said, “Continuing on our journey of building SMART innovative products at affordable prices, we are proud to introduce the Qubo Baby Cam, our foray in the parenting-tech category. With Qubo baby cam we intend to bring back the joy of parenting by using advanced AI to capture and secure beautiful moments.”