Advertisement

Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Baby Cam in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 29, 2020 3:45 pm

Latest News

The AI-powered Qubo Baby Cam has features like virtual cradle and baby cry monitor which have been tailored to address the needs of Indian parents.
Advertisement

Hero Electronix has entered the parenting tech category with the launch of the Qubo Baby Cam, the most intelligent and stylish AI-powered baby monitor camera in India. Qubo Baby Cam will be available at an MRP of Rs 7,490 across leading online (Amazon, FirstCry) and retail outlets starting this month.

In order to assist parents better, Q-Experts(customer service team) will assist them in setting up the device and offer round the clock customer support to address any grievances. The AI-powered Qubo Baby Cam has features like virtual cradle and baby cry monitor which have been tailored to address the needs of Indian parents.

Qubo Baby Cam is designed as an extra pair of eyes and ears to work on your behalf and make parenting a joy. It comes with penguin-shaped design and functions as a high-quality video baby monitor and lets parents monitor and interact with the baby from anywhere). In addition, the artificial intelligence features are constantly monitoring the baby and alerting the parents when their attention is required. i.e., when the baby cries or leaves a designated safe space.

Qubo Baby Cam is packed with 1080P Full HD and crystal clear night vision, the Qubo baby cam enables parents to keep a caring eye on their baby when they are not around from their smartphone Qubo app. The Two-Way Talk with Echo Cancellation lets parents stay connected with their babysitters or their children in their absence.

There is also the AI-enabled Baby cry alert which is able to isolate the baby’s cries from surrounding noise and generate an instant alert on the app if the baby is upset. Smart Virtual Cradle ensures that your new-born is always in a designated safe zone. To keep the new-born engaged, the baby cam can play a customised lullaby in case the child tends to move or start crying.

Qubo Baby Cam comes with Time-lapse video which captures your child’s daily activities. The military-grade Q-Crypto Secured Data Streaming with cloud storage in India keeps data transmission between the device and cloud, or between the mobile application and cloud secured, private & protected by standardized cryptographic algorithms.

Talking about the launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said, “Continuing on our journey of building SMART innovative products at affordable prices, we are proud to introduce the Qubo Baby Cam, our foray in the parenting-tech category. With Qubo baby cam we intend to bring back the joy of parenting by using advanced AI to capture and secure beautiful moments.”

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo range of AI Connected Smart Devices in India, starts at Rs 3,000

Hero Electronix launches Qubo COVID guard for health and safety compliance

Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Smart Home security camera in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fujifilm India offering great discounts on its Mirrorless Camera range with accessories

Sony A7S III full-frame mirrorless camera announced

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies