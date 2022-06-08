Here’s the list of iPhones that are compatible (and incompatible) with iOS 16

Apple introduced its latest generation of iOS – iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022 event with a host of new features. However, it also dropped software support for some iPhones while it also confirmed the models that are compatible with the iOS 16 update once it becomes available later this fall, presumably alongside the iPhone 14 series.

iOS 16 is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

As one can notice, Apple has dropped support for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPod Touch (7th generation) and the iPhone SE (1st generation). This means that iOS 15 was the last update for these smartphones. This also confirms that Apple provides software support for a total of 5 years considering iPhone 7 series and iPhone SE debuted in 2016.

As for the new features in iOS 16, Apple announced a bunch of them including iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

In addition, it also unveiled a revamped lock screen where users can now change the look of the date and time with expressive type styles and colour choices. They can also add widgets for upcoming calendar events, workout status and choose multiple widgets, while picking wallpapers and presets from a curated selection provided by Apple.