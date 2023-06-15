Amazon Prime Lite Membership launched in India: Check price, features

Amazon’ Prime membership offers a bunch of services for the cost at which it is offered, even more so than other subscriptions in comparison. Now, the company is introducing a new subscription plan in India, called the Amazon Prime Lite membership, that will be offered at a lower cost than the regular Prime subscription, that costs Rs 1,499/year.

The Amazon Prime Lite membership costs Rs 999 for a year which is cheaper than the price of the regular Prime subscription. Prime Lite subscription from Amazon will offer free two-day delivery while same-day and one-day delivery is limited to the standard Prime membership.

Sunscribers will also get access to free no-rush shipping to eligible addresses and receive a cashback of Rs 25. Additionally, Morning Delivery is available for eligible addresses at a cost of Rs 175 per item. In comparison, the standard Prime subscription offers this same benefit for Rs 50 per item. However, there is no minimum order value required for free standard delivery even in Lite tier.

Next, subscribers with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail a 5% cashback on all purchases, except for digital and gift card purchases. Prime Lite members, similar to Prime members, are granted early access to Lightning deals, exclusive Lightning deals, and the Deal of the Day.

There’s unlimited access to Prime Video streaming service included in the Prime Lite membership. However, certain limitations are in place, such as streaming in High Definition (HD) quality with ads and usage restricted to two devices simultaneously.

What Prime lite members do not get in comparison to the more expensive plan, include Prime Reading and Amazon Music streaming services, Prime Video streaming in up to 4K quality, support for more devices, ad-free videos, no-cost EMI on products, 6-months free screen replacement, Amazon family offers and gaming offers.