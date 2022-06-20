Here’s how much OnePlus Nord 2T could cost in India

OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2T in Europe last month and earlier, the launch timeline of the handset in India was tipped. Now, the exact launch date, colours, memory variants, cost, and offers for the OnePlus Nord 2T in India have been leaked. The device could be priced similar to the OnePlus Nord 2, that launched in India last year.

The leak comes from industry sources of Passionategeekz (via RootMyGalaxy) as per whom the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch on June 27 in the country. It will come in two colours including Shadow Grey and Jade Fog. As far as memory configurations are concerned, it will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

As for the pricing, the base model of OnePlus Nord 2T could cost Rs 28,999 while the higher variant should be priced at Rs 31,999. With bank offers, customers should be able to get a benefit of Rs 4,000 on both variants. Finally, the leak says that handset is said to hit the shelves between July 3 and 5.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. In addition, there is a a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Besides, it is backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Further, it comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C and NFC. The phone does not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.