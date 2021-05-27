Advertisement

Here are Realme X7 Max 5G confirmed specs, box contents revealed too

By: Meenu Rana, , New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2021 1:41 pm

Realme X7 Max 5G will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset.
Realme is all set to announce its latest 5G smartphone, the X7 Max 5G, in India on May 31. Now ahead of the launch, Realme X7 Max specs have been confirmed via a Flipkart listing and landing page on Realme India’s website

 

Also, a Realme Community moderator has shared unboxing images of the handset, revealing box's contents. In the box, there will be a 50W Dart charger, a Quick Start Guide, a SIM ejector tool, a charging cable and a TPU case.

As per specs listed on the company's website and Flipkart, Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1000nits brightness, 100 precent DCI-P3 color gamut, and an 8,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

 

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. It will feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

 

The phone will have a 50W fast-charging support that is claimed to charge up to 50 percent in just 16 minutes. The battery capacity is not listed on the website but it packs a 4500mAh. It is also known that the phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. The handset weighs 179 grams, and measures just 8.4mm.

 

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

 

As per a recent leak, the 8GB + 128GB model of Realme X7 Max 5G will be priced at Rs 27,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 30,999. The phone is said to be available in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

 

 

