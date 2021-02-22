Helix's first smart watch “Helix Smart” launched for Rs 3995

Helix Smart comes in three colour variants of pink, blue and black.

Helix India has introduced its first-ever smartwatch “Helix Smart”. The wearable can be bought from authorized Helix retailers or on the company's official website at Rs 3995. It comes in three colour variants of pink, blue and black.



Helix Smart features a full touch display and 100+ vibrant watch faces. It comes with features like Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 sensor, Sleep & Activity Tracker, Notifications Alert and Music Control.





The smartwatch is packed with 5 days of battery life. Just download the Helix Timex App from app store or Play store and pair your Helix Smart with it and get started. Helix smartwatches come with a full 1-year warranty that is fulfilled by Timex Group across all service centres in India.



Commenting on this new launch, Ajay Dhyani, Head- Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Helix’s first ever smartwatch, Helix Smart. The all new Helix smartwatch embodies the Timex Group’s standard of quality and precision combined with new age technology. Along with a Stunning Sleek design, Helix Smart also includes core smartwatch features like activity, sleep tracking and mobile notifications right to your wrist. Available in pink, blue and black colours, this smartwatch goes perfectly with any look. We believe that these smartwatches will be well received by the youth.”