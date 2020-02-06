  • 16:05 Feb 06, 2020

Havit i39 wireless earphones launched for Rs 1499

February 06, 2020

Available in black, red and blue colours, the Havit i39 can be bought from Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM.
HAVIT, consumer-centric electronics brand has introduced its Havit i39 wireless earphones for Rs 1499. Available in black, red and blue colours, the Havit i39 can be bought from Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM. The device carries a 1-year warranty.

The Havit i39 features 6mm metal speakers with bass response reducing ambient noise for a better listening experience. On the connectivity front, the Havit i39 adopts Bluetooth v5.0 along with support for HFP, A2DP, HSP, and AVRCP protocols.

With built-in 120 mAh rechargeable battery, the Havit i39 offers musicplay of 10 hours on a single charge and take 2 hours for a full charge from 0 to 100. The in-line remote lets you answer or hang up, switch songs, or adjust the volume and also summon voice assistant. The remote also has an integrated noise-cancelling microphone.

Havit i39 features the low battery indicator that reminds you to charge the device on running out of juice. Other features include voice assistant support function, multi-point technology that enables connecting to two devices at the same time allowing for seamless switching from one device to another.

The Havit i39 is IPX5 rated which means it is water-resistant and will stand up to rain or sweat. Weighing only 15g, the silicone gel surface guarantees secure and comfortable wearing.

The headphones sport tangle-resistant cables. The neckband can be twisted and wrapped around to fit every pocket. There are even magnets built into the tips of the earbuds so you can attach them together when not in use.

Havit neckband with 12 hrs battery launched in India for Rs 1299

