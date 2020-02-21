Havells Carnesia-I intelligent ceiling fan with smart mode launched for Rs 4500

The Carnesia-I comes with multi-user mode which enables access to operate single fan by many users.

Havells has announced the launch of their intelligent Fan - Carnesia-I with smart mode. The Havells Carnesia-I will be available for a price of Rs 4500 in offline stores across India.



The smart fan range is compatible with voice-enabled devices like Alexa & Google Home and can be operated with mobile application.



The ‘Smart Mode’ senses the temperature and humidity in the room while adjusting the fan speed accordingly. Apart from this, the fan also offers new auto modes like Sleep and Breeze for night comfort and natural breeze effect. Other features include five-level speed control, timer setting and automatic ON and OFF.



Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited said, “Innovation, technological advancement and offering unique features to consumers has been at the core of our product philosophy and Carnesia-I is a great example of that. It is an intelligent fan that can sense temperature and humidity in the room and offer right speed for enhanced comfort to our consumers. With qualitative ‘segment first’ features we are sure that it will further strengthen our footprint in the industry. Based on our philosophy of ‘Making a difference’, we will continue to delight our consumers with feature rich and unique products in the future as well”.



The brand earlier launched a range of air purifiers, Freshia, in India. The range of the air purifiers are priced between Rs 14,490 to Rs 43,290. The air purifiers come with 9-stage of filtration process that it claims to eliminate airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and it also captures pollutants up to 99.99 per cent. They also feature a humidifier, activated carbon, sterilizing UV light and anti-bacterial balls, that absorbs toxic elements and infuse the air with essential nutrients.