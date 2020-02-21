  • 13:19 Feb 21, 2020

Advertisement

Havells Carnesia-I intelligent ceiling fan with smart mode launched for Rs 4500

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 21, 2020 12:34 pm

Latest News

The Carnesia-I comes with multi-user mode which enables access to operate single fan by many users.
Advertisement

Havells has announced the launch of their intelligent Fan - Carnesia-I with smart mode. The Havells Carnesia-I will be available for a price of Rs 4500 in offline stores across India.

The smart fan range is compatible with voice-enabled devices like Alexa & Google Home and can be operated with mobile application. The Carnesia-I comes with multi-user mode which enables access to operate single fan by many users.

The ‘Smart Mode’ senses the temperature and humidity in the room while adjusting the fan speed accordingly. Apart from this, the fan also offers new auto modes like Sleep and Breeze for night comfort and natural breeze effect. Other features include five-level speed control, timer setting and automatic ON and OFF.

Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited said, “Innovation, technological advancement and offering unique features to consumers has been at the core of our product philosophy and Carnesia-I is a great example of that. It is an intelligent fan that can sense temperature and humidity in the room and offer right speed for enhanced comfort to our consumers. With qualitative ‘segment first’ features we are sure that it will further strengthen our footprint in the industry. Based on our philosophy of ‘Making a difference’, we will continue to delight our consumers with feature rich and unique products in the future as well”.

The brand earlier launched a range of air purifiers, Freshia, in India. The range of the air purifiers are priced between Rs 14,490 to Rs 43,290. The air purifiers come with 9-stage of filtration process that it claims to eliminate airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and it also captures pollutants up to 99.99 per cent. They also feature a humidifier, activated carbon, sterilizing UV light and anti-bacterial balls, that absorbs toxic elements and infuse the air with essential nutrients.

Havells introduces new range of Freshia air purifiers in India

Latest News from Havells

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Panasonic launches range of Connected Air Conditioners starting Rs 35,990

Samsung launches New Range of convertible inverter air conditioners in India

Haier introduces its range of direct cool single door refrigerators in Steel and Floral finish

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies