Advertisement

Has TikTok said Hello to Oracle and goodbye to Microsoft?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 4:15 pm

Latest News

TikTok has rejected the offer by Microsoft to buy its US operations and has gone with Oracle for the same. Approval for the deal by the White House is still pending.
Advertisement

 

TikTok has faced a wall of difficulties in the past few months because of its china-based origin and the trade war between China and the US.

 

The chinese short video app TikTok has now decided to go with Oracle instead of Microsoft to sell its US operations to, ahead of the September 20 deadline. 

 

Advertisement

Last month, the Trump Administration signed an executive order stating that TikTok will be banned in the US if the app is unable to sell its US operations by 20th September to an American company.

 

Both Oracle and Microsoft were looking to buy the US operations of TikTok but the short-video platform rejected Microsoft's offer and Oracle was left as the sole remaining bidder for the app. 

 

Microsoft announced in a statement on Sunday that, "Chinese owner of TikTok, ByteDance, has informed us that they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas".

 

Read More: TikTok Sues Trump Administration: Challenging the ban

 

The report by 'Wall Street Journal' said that Oracle is still yet to be announced as the technology partner of TikTok in the US as the approval for the deal from White House and Committee on Foreign Investment in the US is still pending. 

 

The New York Times report also stated that "Microsoft said the only way it could protect the privacy of TikTok users in the United States and prevent Beijing from using the app as a venue for disinformation was to take over that computer code, and the algorithms that determine what videos are seen by the 100 million Americans who use it each month". 

 

"Unlike many other technology companies, Oracle has cultivated close ties with the Trump administration. Its founder, Larry Ellison, hosted a fund-raiser for Mr Trump this year, and its chief executive, Safra Catz, served on the president’s transition team and has frequently visited the White House" the report added. 

 

Trump is also in support of Oracle buying TikTok operations and said that Oracle, which specialises in enterprise software, could successfully run TikTok. 

 

A report by Reuters states that Oracle will look after the data of the users based in the US and will store it. 

 

TikTok was first banned by India in the country back in June as the border tensions between India and China rose. Since then, TikTok has lost a major share of its users which were based in India, but still has billions of users worldwide.

 

TikTok sues Trump Administration; Challenging the ban

Latest News from ByteDance

You might like this

Tags: tiktok

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Instagram may charge a fee for adding Links to photos

Alexa picks up the voice of Amitabh Bachchan

Zoom adds two-factor authentication to its app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies